Nashik: YCMOU, Supermind Sign MoU For One-Year Diploma In Educational Research | Sourced

Nashik: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pune-based educational institution Supermind to develop and implement an online Diploma in Educational Research programme. The initiative aims to enable teachers across Maharashtra to scientifically study challenges arising in the teaching-learning process and strengthen their research skills.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by YCMOU Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane, Registrar Surendra Patole, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Centre Madhukar Shewale, Director of the School of Digital Education Ganesh Lokhande, Director of the Centre for Innovation, Research and Collaboration Amol Shirphule, Supermind Director Manjusha Vaidya, programme developer Prachi Sathe, coordinator Ashwini Bhalekar and Vidya Ahire.

The university has introduced a new diploma programme titled Educational Research (D-144). During classroom teaching, teachers encounter various challenges related to students' learning difficulties, the effectiveness of teaching methods and learning outcomes. The programme aims to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills required to transform these practical classroom experiences into systematic scientific research.

The one-year diploma programme will be offered in Marathi through online learning and self-study modes. Its curriculum will cover research methodologies, data collection, data analysis and report writing.

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply, with the programme expected to be particularly beneficial to primary and rural school teachers seeking to improve their teaching practices through research.

For further details and admission-related information, interested candidates can visit the university's official website at https://ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac and use the programme code D-144.