Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Gets Emotional After Watching ‘Satya Shodhak’

Chhagan Bhujbal, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection in Maharashtra, declared the intent to propose tax exemption for the film 'Satya Shodhak.' The movie, delving into the lives of social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, aims to disseminate the ideologies of Mahatma Phule to the grassroots of society.

The premiere of 'Satya Shodhak,' encapsulating the lives of these revered reformers, was held at City Centre PVR Cinemas in Nashik. Bhujbal graced the premiere, where he was deeply moved by the portrayal presented in the film.

Among the attendees were the film's creators, actors, co-stars, former MLA Tukaram Bidkar, officials, and a multitude of citizens. Bhujbal took the opportunity to honour the film's writer, director, and cast during the event.

Expressing his admiration for the film's depiction of Mahatma Phule's life, Bhujbal acknowledged the challenge of encapsulating the multifaceted essence of the Phules' ideologies in a single movie. He emphasised the need for individual films dedicated to distinct aspects of their legacy.

Bhujbal underlined that Mahatma Phule's struggle was not against any particular religion or Brahmin community but against the dogma surrounding Brahminical practices. He stressed the importance of understanding this historical context to effectively communicate the ideals of social reformers to the masses. Highlighting the film's effectiveness in this endeavour, he urged the people of Maharashtra to watch 'Satya Shodhak,' recognising its potential to educate and inspire.

The Minister's endorsement of the film and his advocacy for its wider viewing across Maharashtra underscored the significance of cinematic portrayals in disseminating the rich legacy of social reformers like Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule to diverse audiences.