Nashik: CEO Omkar Pawar Launches Online Student Interaction Drive Under 'Nipun Maharashtra' Campaign |

Nashik: To strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy among students, the Nashik Zilla Parishad has launched a direct online interaction initiative under the 'Nipun Maharashtra' campaign for the 2026-27 academic year. The programme aims to ensure that every student achieves age-appropriate learning levels and that no child is left behind academically.

As part of the initiative, schools that showed lower performance in the March 2026 'Nipun Maharashtra' assessment have been identified. The district administration has begun regularly evaluating the academic progress of students in these schools to improve learning outcomes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar inaugurated the initiative by interacting online with Class 3 students from Zilla Parishad Primary School (Girls), Ozar in Niphad taluka, and Zilla Parishad Primary School, Virgaon in Baglan taluka. During the session, he assessed students' reading skills, spelling, arithmetic and understanding of basic mathematical concepts.

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School-Specific Improvement Plans to Be Introduced

Following the interaction, Pawar directed cluster heads, school principals and Block Education Officers to prepare and implement school-specific remedial plans to address the learning gaps identified during the assessment.

The CEO and senior officials from the Education Department will continue to conduct regular online interactions with students from schools across the district. Special academic interventions will be introduced in schools that require additional support.

Education Officer Sailata Samleti said the campaign will focus on student-centric teaching methods, effective use of teaching-learning materials, continuous assessment and greater involvement of parents in the learning process.

Pawar said the Zilla Parishad is committed to ensuring quality education for every student. "No student will be left behind under the 'Nipun Maharashtra' campaign. The administration, Education Department, teachers and parents must work together to strengthen students' academic foundation. Regular assessments and timely corrective measures will help improve learning outcomes," he said.

The workshop also marked the launch of the 'Vidya Pravesh' programme. Representatives from the LFE organisation presented teacher-focused initiatives, while officials highlighted six key areas, including the use of the TEACH tool, strengthening PGI and UDISE systems, effective use of teaching-learning materials, creating print-rich classrooms and setting up reading corners in every school to improve the overall quality of education in the district.