Nashik: Heavy Rain Pushes Gangapur Dam To 90% Capacity; Flood Alert Issued |

Nashik: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Nashik district, with the city recording 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall was reported in Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, and western parts of Nashik taluka, resulting in a sharp rise in water levels across major reservoirs.

Gangapur Dam has reached 90% of its storage capacity, while Darna Dam is 85% full. The overall water storage in the district's dams has risen to 69%, thanks to continuous inflows from the catchment areas.

With persistent rainfall in the upper catchments, the Water Resources Department has initiated controlled releases from Gangapur and Darna dams. As a result, the water levels of the Godavari and Darna rivers have increased significantly, prompting authorities to issue an alert to residents living along the riverbanks. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into river channels or flood-prone areas.

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The discharge from Gangapur Dam has been increased in phases. Water release stood at 3,165 cusecs at 8:00 a.m., increased to 4,236 cusecs at 9:30 a.m., and further rose to 5,295 cusecs at 10:30 a.m. Officials have indicated that the discharge may be increased further depending on rainfall intensity and inflows into the reservoir.

Continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar has led to substantial inflows into Gangapur, Darna, and other reservoirs. The Water Resources Department is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing dam operations on a real-time basis.

The heavy rain has also affected normal life in Nashik, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas, slowing traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters. Rivers and streams across the district are flowing above normal levels, and disaster management teams remain on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Nashik district over the next 24 hours. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from swollen rivers and streams, and strictly follow official advisories.