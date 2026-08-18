Nashik: Centre Moves To Ease Rice Export Bottlenecks, Proposes ‘Green Channel’ At Mumbai, Mundra Ports |

Nashik: The Central Government has taken serious note of various difficulties faced by exporters of rice and perishable agricultural produce in dealing with shipping companies and ports. Representatives of exporters and various trade associations met Union Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and brought these issues to his attention. The meeting saw a positive move towards establishing a dedicated ‘Green Channel’ for the faster export of perishable agricultural commodities.



Senior officials attend meeting

Union Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, the Director General of Shipping, the Director General of Foreign Trade, and senior officials from major ports including Kandla, Mundra, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Tuticorin attended the meeting.



Representatives of various exporter associations were also present. These included All India Rice Exporters Association President Satish Goyal, Secretary Agrawal and Horticulture Produce Exporters Association (HPEA) Vice-President Vikas Singh, who highlighted the practical difficulties being faced by exporters.



Special instructions for rice exports

Rice exporters have been facing difficulties in securing berthing facilities for their vessels. Taking serious note of the issue, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar directed the concerned officials to take immediate action.



He also instructed all rice exporter associations to meet the chairpersons of the Kandla and Visakhapatnam ports and hold detailed discussions on making special berthing arrangements for vessels carrying rice consignments.



Perishable exporters' complaints addressed

HPEA Vice-President Vikas Singh pointed out that exporters of perishable fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities are suffering financial losses due to excessive penalties and charges imposed by major shipping companies.

He also highlighted the adverse impact of unprofessional practices by shipping companies on the export of perishable agricultural produce.



Taking serious note of the issue, the Secretary directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) to convene a separate meeting with all major shipping lines and resolve the pending issues. He made it clear that shipping companies and ports should give priority to perishable agricultural produce.

Since this sector is directly linked to farmers’ incomes, delays in the export process must be avoided, he stressed.



‘Green Channel’ proposed at Mumbai and Mundra ports

The meeting also discussed in detail a proposal to establish a dedicated ‘Green Channel’ for the rapid export of perishable agricultural commodities through the Mumbai and Mundra ports.



APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev approved the immediate formation of a committee to work on the initiative. The committee will comprise senior officials from the Mumbai and Mundra ports, an APEDA director and a representative of HPEA.



The proposed system is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that perishable agricultural produce is loaded onto vessels at ports without delay and reaches international markets within the required time frame.



The initiative is expected to reduce exporters’ time and transportation costs while providing Indian agricultural produce with better opportunities and improved prices in international markets.