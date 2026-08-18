Nashik: 79.82% Voter Applications Digitised Under SIR; Over 10.30 Lakh Remain Uncollectable | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: Nashik district has made significant progress in the collection and digitisation of voter applications under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. As of 9 p.m. on August 17, 2026, applications of 4,074,214 voters out of a total electorate of 5,104,458 had been digitised. This represents 79.82% completion, while applications relating to 1,030,244 voters, or 20.18%, remain uncollectable for various reasons.



The SIR exercise has been implemented effectively across the district under the planning and guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad. The distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) has been completed 100% across all 15 Assembly constituencies. The overall work has been carried out through the coordinated efforts of the Deputy District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.



Constituencies Showing Excellent Performance

Several Assembly constituencies have recorded digitisation rates significantly higher than the district average of 79.82%.

Dindori (ST) has achieved the highest rate at 90.97%, followed by Igatpuri (ST) at 90.71%, Yeola at 89.79%, Kalwan (ST) at 89.68% and Chandwad at 89.54%.

With digitisation exceeding 89% in these constituencies, their performance has been particularly noteworthy in the implementation of the SIR exercise.



Constituency-wise Uncollectable Applications

During the SIR exercise, applications could not be collected from some voters because they were found absent, had shifted residence, were deceased or had duplicate names. Such cases have been recorded as Uncollectable (ASDD).

The constituency-wise figures are as follows:

Nandgaon: 44,754 (12.97%)

Malegaon Central: 74,698 (23.47%)

Malegaon Outer: 68,665 (17.62%)

Baglan (ST): 43,420 (14.46%)

Kalwan (ST): 31,347 (10.32%)

Chandwad: 32,616 (10.46%)

Yeola: 33,805 (10.21%)

Sinnar: 42,456 (12.97%)

Niphad: 48,218 (15.91%)

Dindori (ST): 30,255 (9.03%)

Nashik East: 161,234 (38.72%)

Nashik Central: 121,571 (34.67%)

Nashik West: 193,741 (39.28%)

Deolali (SC): 77,267 (26.05%)

Igatpuri (ST): 26,197 (9.29%)



At the district level, 1,030,244 voter applications have been recorded as Uncollectable, accounting for 20.18% of the total.



The highest proportion of Uncollectable cases has been reported in Nashik West (39.28%), followed by Nashik East (38.72%) and Nashik Central (34.67%). In contrast, the lowest proportions have been recorded in Dindori (9.03%), Igatpuri (9.29%) and Yeola (10.21%).



The district administration has further accelerated the process to complete the remaining work within the prescribed schedule. Under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad, constituency-wise progress is being reviewed regularly, and necessary action is being taken by the concerned authorities.