Nashik: Bogus Godman Kamlesh Maharaj Adhikari, Wife Booked For Black Magic And Fraud | Sourced

Nashik: In a major action against superstition and exploitation, the Indiranagar Police in Nashik have registered a case against self-styled godman Kamlesh Maharaj Adhikari and his wife Gauri Adhikari for allegedly exploiting people through occult rituals, superstition and fraudulent “divine remedies.”



According to the complaint, the accused had established ashrams and monasteries in Nashik and other locations, where they allegedly trapped people suffering from personal and family problems by promising supernatural solutions, aghori rituals and spiritual healing.



The case came to light after two brothers from Laul village in Solapur district, Madan Navnath Devkar and Dnyaneshwar Navnath Devkar, approached activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS).

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The brothers had lost both their parents within a month in 2021 and were living in fear and distress. While searching for spiritual remedies online, they came across videos of Kamlesh Adhikari, who operated near Khandobanagar at Pathardi Phata in Nashik.



The complainants alleged that Adhikari convinced them that their family was cursed because of sins committed in a previous birth and that hidden treasure and restless spirits on their land had caused their parents’ deaths. He allegedly warned them that they too would die soon unless special rituals were performed.

Police said the accused gradually gained psychological control over the victims and later called them to Ujjain, where aghori rituals were allegedly performed for four days on burning funeral pyres in a crematorium. Various animal sacrifices were reportedly carried out, and ₹1.5 lakh was allegedly extorted from the victims in the name of divine rituals.



The victims further alleged that similar rituals involving animal sacrifice and liquor as “prasad” were later conducted at an ashram in Pimpalkhed village of Nandgaon taluka. They were then allegedly confined at an ashram in Trimbakeshwar, forced to do household work and subjected to continued intimidation and exploitation.



The accused are also alleged to have fraudulently transferred two acres of the victims’ land in their own name under the pretext of constructing a monastery.

Investigators said Kamlesh Adhikari’s wife, Gauri Adhikari, was also actively involved in the alleged activities.



After hearing the victims’ statements, Senior Police Inspector Manohar Karande of Indiranagar Police Station registered offences under Section 2(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.



ANiS activists, including Dr T.R. Gorane, Krishna Chandgude, Adv. Babasaheb Nanaware, Anup Khairnar, Mahendra Datarange, Ranjan Londhe and Adv. Sushilkumar Indave assisted the victims and helped them approach the police.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Shirsath is conducting further investigation. ANiS has appealed to any other possible victims of similar fraud or exploitation to contact either the organisation or the police.