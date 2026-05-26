Nashik: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Questioned For Over Eight Hours In Nida Khan Case | Facebook

Nashik: AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel and house owner Hanif Khan were questioned for nearly eight and a half hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday in connection with the TCS religious conversion and atrocity case linked to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The interrogation was carried out at the Nashik Police Commissionerate under the supervision of SIT chief Sandeep Mitke.

Patel appeared before the police after receiving a legal notice from the Nashik Crime Branch. His lawyer was also present during the inquiry. Hanif Khan, the owner of the house where the main accused, Nida Khan, had allegedly stayed, was also questioned by the SIT.

Police sources said statements of both Mateen Patel and Hanif Khan were recorded in detail during the lengthy interrogation. The SIT also seized their mobile phones as part of the investigation. Officials indicated that both may be called again for further questioning if required.

The case against Mateen Patel was registered at Deolali Camp Police Station after allegations surfaced that he had helped arrange shelter for Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

After the inquiry, both Patel and Hanif Khan spoke briefly to the media and denied having prior knowledge about Nida Khan’s background.

Responding to questions, Mateen Patel said Nida’s aunt had approached him seeking a rented house. He claimed that he contacted Hanif Khan and helped arrange accommodation for her. Patel maintained that neither he nor Hanif Khan knew anything about her alleged involvement in the case at the time.

Hanif Khan, meanwhile, stated that he had purchased the house where Nida Khan was staying only in March this year.