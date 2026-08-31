Nashik: BJP To Host State-Level ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’ Rangoli Competition On September 3 |

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Guru Pournima Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a state-level Rangoli competition based on the theme ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’ on September 3. The competition will be held at Thakkar Dome on Trimbak Road, Nashik. A special exhibition of the Rangoli artworks will subsequently be open to the public from September 4 to 6.

The competition aims to present an artistic depiction of India’s culture, traditions, spirituality, knowledge systems and glorious history. Artists and Rangoli enthusiasts from across Maharashtra will have an opportunity to participate and express the concept of ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’ through diverse forms of artistic creativity.

Providing details about the initiative, Guru Pournima Utsav Committee State Convenor Laxman Savji said the competition would provide a platform for artists across the state to creatively portray India’s civilisational heritage and its journey towards becoming a global leader.

The Rangoli exhibition will be inaugurated at 11 am on September 4. It will remain open to citizens on September 4, 5 and 6 from 10 am to 9 pm.

The initiative seeks to portray, through the medium of colours, India’s remarkable journey from its ancient knowledge traditions to the progress and achievements of modern India.

The competition will be open to students from Classes 5 to 10, as well as participants in an open category for students of Class 11 and above.

The themes announced for the competition include:

The Indian Guru-Shishya tradition

India’s defence preparedness

Symbols of Indian identity and pride

Panch Parivartan for an Atmanirbhar Bharat

The great mantra of India’s freedom struggle, Vande Mataram

The organisers expect the event to emerge as a major platform celebrating Indian art, culture, heritage and national pride through the vibrant and traditional medium of Rangoli.