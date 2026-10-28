Nashik: Bihar Delegation Visits Zilla Parishad To Study Maharashtra’s Panchayati Raj System |

Nashik: A delegation from the Government of Bihar visited the Nashik Zilla Parishad on Wednesday to study the functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions in Maharashtra, their administrative structure and various aspects of the financial empowerment of local self-government bodies.

During the visit, the delegation gathered information on the administrative and political framework of the Zilla Parishad, its internal revenue sources, the functioning of various departments and the overall office management system.

The delegation included Naveen Kumar Singh (IAS), Director of the Panchayati Raj Department, Additional Secretaries Mohammad Wasim Ahmed and Amritesh Kumar, Under Secretary Shubham and Prabhash Chandra Jha from the PM-CB/BSPRI unit.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar welcomed the delegation and provided a detailed overview of its operations. He briefed the officials on various development initiatives implemented in rural areas through the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats, as well as the functioning of the administrative machinery.

Focus on Internal Revenue Sources

Discussions during the visit centred on the financial self-reliance of Zilla Parishads. The focus remained on internal revenue sources, opportunities for increasing income, financial planning and the process of fund allocation.

The delegation also inquired about coordination between the administrative and political wings of Panchayati Raj institutions, the responsibilities of different departments and the execution of development projects by local self-government bodies.

The delegation visited various departments within the Zilla Parishad office to observe day-to-day administrative operations firsthand. The officials also sought information on department-specific responsibilities, operational procedures and the overall administrative structure.

Studying Operational Practices Through Exchange of Experiences

The primary objective of the visit was to conduct a comparative study of the functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions in Maharashtra and Bihar, understand the characteristics of their administrative systems and gain insights into various aspects of local self-governance.

Such study tours enable Panchayati Raj institutions from different states to benefit from each other's experiences and identify effective practices to improve their administrative processes.

Zilla Parishad Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Patil and Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Maruti Mule were also present. They provided the delegation with detailed information on relevant administrative and financial matters.