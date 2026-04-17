Nashik: Bajrang Dal Protests TCS Case, Submits Memorandum To President Seeking Action On ‘Love Jihad’ | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the sexual harassment and forced conversion allegations at the TCS BPO unit in Nashik, the Bajrang Dal staged a major protest outside the District Collector’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the District Collector.

Bajrang Dal activists demanded strict action from both the Central and State governments to curb what they termed a “perverted Jihadi mentality.” Making specific reference to the Nashik TCS case, the memorandum stated that “Love Jihad has now spread even within the educated strata of society and the professional sector.”

The organisation asserted that both men and women are participating in such activities, which it claimed pose a grave threat to the nation’s internal security and social harmony. The memorandum urged the Central Government to treat such incidents as acts of “terrorism,” enact stringent laws to combat them, and establish special courts for their adjudication.

During the protest, Bajrang Dal activists gathered in large numbers outside the District Collector’s office. They raised slogans such as “Stop Love Jihad,” “Eradicate the Jihadi Mindset,” and “Ensure the Safety of Hindu Girls.” The memorandum was submitted on behalf of Nashik Mahanagar and Seva Suraksha Sanstha.

The memorandum also highlighted several points. It referred to the Nashik TCS case and alleged that team leaders, including HR Manager Nida Khan, lured young Hindu women, subjected them to sexual exploitation, and coerced them into religious conversion.

It further cited an incident from Uttar Pradesh, alleging that a person named Changur alias Jamaluddin and his accomplice Nasreen subjected several Hindu girls to physical abuse and forced them to convert.

The memorandum also mentioned alleged links involving individuals, including Dr Shaheen, associated with Al-Falah University, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort bombing case.

In addition, the organisation raised concerns over what it described as “Land Jihad,” alleging organised efforts across the country to illegally encroach upon forest lands, public properties, as well as railway and military lands.

The protest and memorandum come amid ongoing investigations into the Nashik TCS case, which continues to draw attention at multiple levels.