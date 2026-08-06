Nashik: Direct Pune Railway Line Demand Gains Momentum; Rasta Roko Planned On August 9 |

Nashik: A simultaneous road blockade (Rasta Roko) will be held on August 9 (Kranti Din) at 9:00 a.m. on the Nashik–Pune National Highway to press for the long-pending demand for a direct Nashik–Pune railway line. According to the Sinnar Taluka Railway Action Committee, the protest will take place simultaneously at Gonde Phata, blocking both the Samruddhi Expressway and the Nashik–Pune Highway.



The committee argues that the proposed Nashik–Shirdi–Puntamba–Ahilyanagar–Pune railway alignment is impractical, as it would increase the travel distance by nearly 70 kilometres. It stated that the movement is not associated with any political party or organisation but is a people's campaign aimed at securing a convenient railway connection for lakhs of commuters.



The demand for a direct Nashik–Pune railway line has been pending for nearly 40 years. Land acquisition, surveys, and project planning have already been completed at several locations, including Sinnar, with crores of rupees reportedly spent on these processes. However, the committee claims that the original project is now being sidelined in favour of the longer route via Shirdi, Puntamba, and Ahilyanagar, rendering the earlier expenditure futile while increasing travel time and costs.

Opposition to the Proposed Detour

The committee maintains that the proposed detour would be inconvenient and uneconomical for farmers, traders, industrialists, employees, students, and other regular commuters. It also argues that the longer alignment would not effectively support the development of the Pune–Nashik Industrial Corridor.



Instead, it has demanded that the original alignment—Nashik–Sinnar–Sangamner–Akole–Narayangaon–Alephata–Manchar–Khed–Chakan–Pune—be retained. To reinforce this demand, protesters will simultaneously block the Samruddhi Expressway and the Nashik–Pune Highway at Gonde Phata on August 9.



Protest Also Planned in Sangamner

A parallel protest will also be held at the Hivargaon Pavasa Toll Plaza in Sangamner taluka under the leadership of MLA Satyajeet Tambe. The Direct Nashik–Pune Railway Line Struggle Committee believes that the proposed direct route will significantly boost the development of North Maharashtra, Ahilyanagar district, and Pune district.

The committee said the agitation has received support from citizens, farmers, youth organisations, and several public representatives from different talukas. It has appealed to people to participate in large numbers to draw the government's attention to the demand for a direct Nashik–Pune railway line.