Nashik: MLA Seema Hiray Seeks ₹10 Lakh Compensation, Government Jobs For Families Of Pothole Accident Victims |

Nashik: In the wake of five fatalities caused by pothole-related accidents on roads across Nashik city, MLA Seema Hiray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the families of the deceased. She has also demanded that one member from each affected family be given a government job on compassionate grounds as a special case.



Over the past several days, incessant rainfall has severely damaged roads across the city, leaving large potholes that have become a major safety hazard. In the last two weeks alone, five people have lost their lives in pothole-related accidents, while many others have sustained injuries. The incidents have sparked widespread public outrage against the administration, with citizens blaming the negligence of civic authorities and contractors for the deteriorating road conditions.



Public anger intensified following the recent death of Nilesh Kotkar in a pothole-related accident near Exlo Point, prompting strong criticism of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, particularly from residents of CIDCO and other parts of the city.



Taking serious note of the recurring accidents, MLA Seema Hiray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and highlighted the alarming condition of Nashik’s roads. She appealed to the Chief Minister to extend ₹10 lakh in compensation to the families of those who lost their lives and to provide government employment to one eligible member of each bereaved family as a special measure.