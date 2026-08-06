Nashik: New VC Dr Venkat Gite Pledges Research-Driven Growth And Student-Centric Education |

Nashik: Newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Dr Venkat Gite has affirmed that research-driven initiatives, transparent administration, and student-centric education will be the foremost priorities of the university. He was speaking at his official assumption of office ceremony held recently at the university.



The ceremony was attended by members of the Management Council, including Dr Sachin Mumbre, Dr Milind Aware, Dr Yashwant Patil, Dr Ajit Funde, Dr Shrichakradhar Munghal, Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal, Controller of Examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu, and other dignitaries.



Addressing the gathering, Dr Gite said that students are the focal point of the university and every effort will be made to provide them with opportunities to develop their talents through technology-enabled education. He stressed the need to promote socially relevant research and announced that research students would be provided with financial support while various initiatives would be undertaken to strengthen the university's research ecosystem.



Emphasising the importance of communication skills in healthcare, Dr Gite said that specialised training programmes would be introduced to help medical students improve doctor-patient communication. He also expressed his vision of securing a place for the university among the world's top 100 institutions through quality research, community health initiatives, and continuous quality enhancement in line with NAAC standards.



He announced that a Single Window System would be introduced to enable students to address their grievances efficiently. A VC Portal would also be launched for online grievance redressal, while an e-Office system would be implemented to ensure greater transparency and efficiency in administrative work. Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) would receive increased emphasis, and regular training programmes would be organised for students, teachers, and staff to enhance academic excellence.



Dr Gite further stated that the university plans to collaborate with premier institutions such as the IITs, ISRO, and leading Sports Science Institutes to strengthen the healthcare education system. He also highlighted the importance of securing financial support through various Central and State Government schemes to improve educational infrastructure and quality.



Looking ahead to the upcoming Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he said the university, along with its affiliated colleges, would organise community health awareness campaigns, disaster management workshops, and motorcycle ambulance services, encouraging students to actively participate in socially beneficial initiatives.



Recognising the challenges faced by students from rural areas, Dr Gite assured that better technological facilities, skill development opportunities, and proper guidance would be made available. He also proposed the introduction of e-classrooms, enabling thousands of students to learn simultaneously from expert faculty members.