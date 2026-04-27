Nashik: Attempt To Bribe Anti-Superstition Activist To Withdraw Case; Complaint Filed | Representative Image

Nashik: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, which has been working in the social sector for the past 35 years, has largely maintained an untarnished public reputation. However, an incident involving an alleged attempt to bribe one of its key functionaries has raised concerns. Activist Krishna Chandgude has filed a complaint at Indiranagar Police Station after being approached with a bribe to withdraw a complaint related to a superstition case.



The case in question pertains to action taken by the committee against a self-proclaimed godman, Maheshgiri Kakade, from Dharangaon Khadak in Niphad taluka. Following the committee’s initiative, a case was registered against him, and he was arrested. A court subsequently remanded him to five days of police custody, leading to the shutdown of his so-called “darbar.” This development reportedly angered his relatives and associates.



According to the complaint, an associate of the accused obtained Chandgude’s mobile number. On Friday (April 24, 2026) at around 6:56 pm, an intermediary allegedly linked to a political party contacted him, initially engaging in casual conversation before requesting a meeting. When Chandgude declined to meet and asked to discuss the matter over the phone, the caller allegedly offered money on behalf of the accused’s nephew to settle and withdraw the complaint.



Chandgude strongly objected to the offer and reported the matter to fellow activists as well as Police Inspector Manohar Karande of Indiranagar Police Station. He later formally lodged a complaint.



Expressing his anger, Chandgude stated that both giving and accepting a bribe are criminal offences, and such attempts not only target individuals but also undermine the credibility of social movements. Police officials have confirmed that action will be taken against those involved.



“Offering a bribe is as much a crime as accepting one. This incident has raised questions about my integrity and the movement’s reputation. Filing the complaint is meant to send a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated in the future,”said Krishna Chandgude, State Executive, ANiS