Nashik: 14-Year-Old’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Five After Tragic Death | Sourced

Nashik: In a deeply moving act of courage and humanity, a 14-year-old boy from Nashik has given a new lease on life to several people through organ donation after his death. The decision taken by his family, despite immense grief, has been widely praised and has highlighted the life-saving power of organ donation.

Vikas Yashwant Mahale, a resident of Golwad in Baglan taluka, had sustained critical injuries in a two-wheeler accident. After initial treatment in Satana, he was shifted to MVP-run Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College and Hospital in Nashik. Doctors tried their best to save him for three days, but due to severe head injuries, he could not survive. After multiple tests, he was declared brain dead.

Faced with the heartbreaking reality that their son would not recover, the Mahale family made a remarkable decision. With guidance from organ donation counsellor Dr. Sanjay Rakibe, they agreed to donate his organs so that others could live. The family, belonging to a tribal community, chose this path with the belief that their son would continue to live on through others.

The organ donation process was carried out between 11 pm on Friday and the early hours of Saturday. The allocation of organs was done under the supervision of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

Vikas’s liver and two kidneys were urgently transported to hospitals in Pune through a green corridor created to ensure quick transit. His eyes were donated to an eye bank in Nashik, while his skin was sent to a skin bank for further use in treatment.

After the procedure, Vikas’s mortal remains were handed over to his family. In a touching tribute, doctors and hospital staff formed a human chain to honour the young boy and salute the strength and generosity shown by his family during an extremely difficult time.