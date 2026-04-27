Nashik: 17-Year-Old Critically Injured After Fourth-Floor Fall Linked To Mobile ‘Addiction’ | AI

Nashik: A mobile phone in hand, and the virtual world of the internet reflected in his eyes. Lost in this trance and completely oblivious to the dangers surrounding him, a 17-year-old youth in Nashik met with a horrific accident. While engrossed in 'surfing' on his mobile phone in his home's balcony, the youth suddenly lost his balance and plummeted directly from the fourth floor. His condition is currently extremely critical, and he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to reports, Arbaz Salim Khan, a resident of Mhasobawadi in the Shingada Lake area of Bhadrakali, was sitting on his home's balcony around 10:30 AM on Sunday (the 26th). As was his habit, he was completely immersed in surfing the internet on his mobile phone. He was so engrossed in the mobile screen that he remained entirely unaware that he was sitting right at the very edge of the balcony. In this state of distraction, he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the fourth floor.

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As he fell, Arbaz did not hit the ground directly; instead, he crashed violently onto a corrugated metal shed located on the second floor. Hearing the loud clang of the metal sheet and Arbaz's screams, his neighbour, Dhrugesh Yadav, immediately rushed to the scene. With the assistance of other citizens, Arbaz, who was lying in a pool of blood, was immediately rushed to the District Government Hospital.

In this horrific accident, Arbaz has sustained severe injuries to his head, chest, and legs. He is currently battling for his life and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At the time of this incident, his family members were out for work.

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The Bhadrakali police have conducted a preliminary assessment (panchnama) of the incident, and further investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the accident occurred solely due to his excessive preoccupation with his mobile phone.

This incident serves as a major wake-up call for the youth who are often lost in the digital world, as well as for their parents. It has once again proven just how life-threatening the use of mobile phones can be while at heights or walking along the road.