Nashik: Seven Players Selected For 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championship In Pune | Sourced

Nashik: Seven male and female players from Nashik have been selected in the Maharashtra team across various age categories for the ongoing 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championship being held at Balewadi, Pune. The tournament will continue until May 4.



In the 70+ men’s category, Shivanand Kundaje has been selected for the Maharashtra ‘A’ team and has also been entrusted with the captaincy. In the 65+ men’s category, Umesh Kumbhojkar has secured a place in the Maharashtra ‘A’ team. Similarly, Pinak Shaligram has been selected in the 45+ men’s Maharashtra ‘A’ team, while Satish Shirsat has been included in the 80+ men’s Maharashtra ‘A’ team.



In the women’s categories, Swati Agharkar has been selected for the 60+ Maharashtra ‘A’ team. In the 65+ women’s category, Jyoti Kulkarni and Rohini Sahasrabuddhe have been selected for the Maharashtra ‘B’ team.



Office bearers of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, including President Narendra Chhajed, Vice Presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, along with Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, and Alka Kulkarni, have congratulated the players and extended their best wishes for the tournament.