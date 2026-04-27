Nashik Mayor Urges ₹700 Crore For Traffic Management Ahead Of Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Adke has appealed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking around ₹700 crore to strengthen traffic management for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar.





Himgauri Adke, along with Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde and Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, met Gadkari in Nagpur to discuss preparations. With a massive influx of devotees expected, the delegation emphasised the urgent need to upgrade the city’s transport infrastructure.







Discussions focused on widening internal city roads, improving connecting highways, and constructing flyovers to ease congestion during the mega event. The mayor said Gadkari responded positively and invited Nashik Municipal Corporation officials to New Delhi with a detailed list of priority projects for further discussions.





While administrative preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela are underway, local representatives expressed concern over delays in approvals for key infrastructure works. The municipal corporation has proposed road projects worth around ₹3,000 crore covering 240 km, but only about 50% have received approval so far.





Similarly, out of 17 proposed bridges, only four have been cleared. Officials remain hopeful that the pending approvals will be addressed during the upcoming meeting with the Union minister in New Delhi.