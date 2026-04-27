Nashik: Shocking Claims Against Ashok Kharat Of Blackmail, Parties with Women At Farmhouse | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: Lalit Pofale, a Worli-based businessman who was allegedly duped of crores by Ashok Kharat under the pretext of averting a “death threat” to his parents, has made several startling revelations to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).



In his statement, Pofale claimed that Kharat would consume alcohol with young girls and women at his farmhouse in Mirgaon. He further alleged that Kharat engaged in obscene behaviour with women and amassed crores of rupees through extortion. Pofale said these details were narrated to him by a cook working at the farmhouse.



According to Pofale, he grew suspicious of Kharat’s activities and deliberately placed a trusted cook at the farmhouse to gather information. The cook reportedly kept him informed about the happenings there.

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Pofale also explained how he came into contact with Kharat. A bank officer had introduced him, claiming that Kharat possessed supernatural powers, had expertise in numerology, and could make predictions through religious rituals. During one visit, Kharat allegedly performed a “miracle” by producing kaju katli from his closed fist, convincing Pofale of his supposed divine powers.



He added that whenever Kharat visited Mumbai, he demanded arrangements for hotel accommodation and a vehicle.



Instructions to switch off CCTV cameras

Pofale alleged that Kharat used fear tactics such as predicting the death of parents or citing ominous astrological conditions to exploit victims financially. He claimed Kharat used sleight of hand, staged “miracles,” and even fake snakes to instil fear.



Importantly, Pofale told the SIT that Kharat would bring women to the farmhouse and instruct staff to switch off CCTV cameras before their arrival, according to information provided by the cook.