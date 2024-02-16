 Nashik: Ashoka Medicover Hospital Hosts Health Awareness Programme For Senior Citizens
Complimentary health check-ups were offered to all senior citizens post-discussions, promoting proactive healthcare measures

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Ashoka Medicover Hospital recently organised a crucial health awareness programme targeting senior citizens, with insightful discussions led by ENT surgeon Dr Pankaj Bhat and ophthalmologist Dr Priyanka Bhat. Spearheaded by center head Anup Tripathi, the session addressed prevalent health concerns among the elderly, emphasising holistic health practices.

Dr Sushil Parkh, medical director and seasoned neonatologist and pediatrician, stressed the importance of eye, ear, nose, and throat health. The event saw participation from esteemed members of the Nashik City Senior Citizens Group, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in raising awareness.

Attendees praised the event for its depth and value in addressing pressing health issues, particularly in educating individuals about ENT health. Complimentary health check-ups were offered to all senior citizens post-discussions, promoting proactive healthcare measures.

Marketing head Piyush Nandedkar expressed gratitude to all participants, including operation head Ashish Singh, Dr Kishore Tilley, and Aarti Chavan, along with the dedicated team from Ashoka Medicover Hospital. Through such initiatives, the hospital reaffirms its commitment to fostering a healthier community.

