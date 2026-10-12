Nashik: Ashok Kharat Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Old Age Home Land Fraud Case |

Nashik: A Nashik Sessions Court has remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to 14 days of judicial custody in a land fraud case involving a plot allegedly acquired on the pretext of constructing an old-age home. Kharat, who also faces allegations of sexual assault and financial fraud involving crore of rupees, was produced before the court after his police custody ended.

According to the complaint, Kharat purchased a prime plot of land from an individual by claiming that he intended to construct an old-age home for destitute senior citizens. However, the complainant alleged that no such facility was built and that Kharat instead used the land for personal financial gain and other suspicious activities.

After discovering the alleged fraud involving crore of rupees, the complainant approached Sarkarwada Police Station. Police subsequently registered a fraud case against Kharat and took him into custody.

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Court Orders 14-Day Judicial Custody

After his police custody ended, Sarkarwada Police produced Kharat before the Nashik Sessions Court amid tight security.

During the investigation, police verified relevant documents and financial transactions. The prosecution sought judicial custody while reserving the right to seek police custody again at a later stage of the investigation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Kharat to judicial custody for 14 days.

Hearings in Sexual Assault Cases on Oct 21

Apart from the land fraud case, Kharat faces allegations of sexual assault and outraging the modesty of a woman. Hearings in these cases are scheduled for Oct 21.

The cases involving allegations of sexual exploitation of women at his ashram have attracted considerable attention across Nashik district.

A series of alleged offences came to light following Kharat's arrest in March. So far, 17 serious cases have been registered against him across Nashik city, Nashik rural and Ahilyanagar district.

The investigation into 12 of these cases has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a separate case against Kharat. Proceedings concerning his financial dealings are underway before a special court dealing with cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai.