Nashik: Central Railway Records Highest September Freight Loading In A Decade | File Photo

Nashik: Central Railway (CR) earned revenue of ₹4,117.07 crore from freight operations during the six months from April to September 2026. During this period, it transported 41.10 million tonnes of goods through 15,652 freight rakes. Compared with the corresponding period last year, freight loading increased by 10%, while revenue grew by more than 6%. Notably, September witnessed the highest monthly freight loading in the past decade, with 6.59 million tonnes transported.

From April to September 2025, Central Railway transported 37.37 million tonnes of goods through 14,625 rakes. This year, the number of rakes increased by 1,027. Revenue also rose from ₹3,874.35 crore during the corresponding period last year to ₹4,117.07 crore in the current financial year.

Coal Accounts for Largest Share of Freight

Coal accounted for the largest share of total freight traffic. Central Railway transported 20.19 million tonnes of coal through 5,127 rakes, generating revenue of ₹1,852.90 crore. Container traffic accounted for 5.13 million tonnes, followed by petroleum products at 3.48 million tonnes and cement at 3.42 million tonnes. Other commodities transported included iron and steel, fertilisers, iron ore, foodgrains, automobiles and onions.

September Revenue Touches ₹655 Crore

In September 2026, Central Railway transported 6.59 million tonnes of freight through 2,601 rakes. In September 2025, it transported 5.27 million tonnes through 2,333 rakes. Freight loading thus recorded growth of more than 25%, while monthly revenue increased to ₹655.15 crore from ₹527.55 crore in the corresponding month last year.

Among the divisions, Nagpur Division transported 24.26 million tonnes of freight during the six months, generating revenue of ₹2,462.27 crore. Mumbai Division transported 10.14 million tonnes and earned ₹963.34 crore.

Automobile transportation also registered an increase, with 551 rakes recorded between April and September, compared with 437 rakes during the corresponding period last year. In another notable development, automobiles were transported by rail for the first time between Loni and Farrukhnagar, generating revenue of ₹73 lakh.

Central Railway is focusing on improving infrastructure, expanding terminal capacity and strengthening logistics management to enhance the efficiency and capacity of its freight services.