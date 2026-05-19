Nashik: Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz, MP Rajabhau Waje Shares Stage With Shinde Faction Leaders; Says “I Am Content Within My Own Party” | Sourced

Nashik: Amid ongoing political discussions surrounding the much-talked-about ‘Operation Tiger’ within the Shiv Sena, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction on Monday attended a public event alongside leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, triggering fresh political speculation in the district.

The event was organised in Gangapur village for the inauguration of a new vegetable market and a civic felicitation ceremony for Mayor Himgouri Ahire Adke and Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde. During the programme, Rajabhau Waje shared the stage with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Ministers Gulabrao Patil and Dada Bhuse were also present.

Waje’s presence at the event, especially amid growing chatter over possible political shifts under the so-called ‘Operation Tiger,’ quickly became a topic of discussion in political circles.

However, speaking after the event, Rajabhau Waje firmly dismissed all speculation about switching sides or having any connection with ‘Operation Tiger.’

“When Dada Bhuse was serving as Guardian Minister, he had allocated certain development funds. Some of those funds were directed towards the ward of my friend and then city president Vilas Anna Shinde. I was invited only for the inauguration of those development works. I merely acted as a facilitator in the process, while the full credit belongs to Anna,” Waje clarified.

He further added, “I am fully content with my party’s ideology and the people within my party. There should be absolutely no misunderstanding regarding this matter.”

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Despite Waje’s clarification, his appearance alongside senior Shinde faction leaders has once again intensified political discussions in Nashik, especially with the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections drawing closer.

Political observers believe that the continuing buzz around ‘Operation Tiger,’ coupled with increasing interactions between leaders across factions, is likely to keep the political atmosphere in Nashik charged in the coming days.