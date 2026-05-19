Nashik: City To Host First-Ever ‘Petathon 2026’; Pets And Owners To Run Together On June 7 | Sourced

Nashik: The city is set to witness its first-ever “Nashik Petathon 2026” on June 7, offering citizens a unique experience where humans and their pets will run together. The event is being promoted as a celebration of fitness, lifestyle, entertainment and the special bond between humans and animals.



The official launch event witnessed the presence of personalities from Nashik’s media, fitness, sports, lifestyle and pet communities. The initiative is expected to become the city’s first large-scale pet-community event, bringing together citizens, animal lovers, families and leading brands.



The event is being organised in association with Fravashi Group of Schools.

Event categories: A dedicated 1-km “Pet Run” has been planned for pets and their owners. In addition, separate human marathon categories of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km will also be conducted. All races will feature professional timing systems.

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Attractions and activities

A special dog play arena will be set up at the venue featuring tunnels, mini hurdles, ramps, ball pits, splash pools and agility games for pets.

For fitness enthusiasts, activities such as pickleball, callisthenics, MMA, rhythmic gymnastics and group fitness sessions will also be organised. Several brands from the pet, fitness, fashion and wellness sectors are expected to set up stalls during the event.

Participants will receive premium participation kits and giveaways worth over ₹1,000.



Promoting healthy lifestyles

Organiser Prathamesh Patkar and his team said the “Nashik Petathon” is not just a sporting event, but also an effort to spread awareness about responsible pet parenting, healthy lifestyles and community participation. The marathon route will pass through major roads in Nashik, with organisers promising a safe and energetic environment for both participants and pets.

Registrations can be completed on nashikpetathon.in

T-shirt Unveiled for Initiative Participants

Meanwhile, dignitaries unveiled the T-shirts to be distributed among participants of the initiative. Present on the occasion were Fravashi Group of Schools Chairman Ratan Lath, Sharvari Lath, Prathame