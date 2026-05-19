Nashik: 581 Voters To Decide Third Legislative Council Member From Local Authorities Constituency | File Image

Nashik: Political activity has intensified following Monday’s announcement of elections for the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council. Considering the current political strength in the district, the contest is expected to be mainly between the ruling allies in the state government, the BJP and Shiv Sena. The seat is presently held by Shiv Sena’s Narendra Darade, and there is growing curiosity over whom the BJP will field against him. A total of 581 eligible voters will decide the district’s third Legislative Council member.



The election for this constituency had remained pending for nearly two years due to the reservation issue that delayed local body elections across the state. However, after the completion of elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, followed by municipal corporation polls, the election was finally announced on Monday.



The electorate consists of 122 corporators from Nashik Municipal Corporation, 84 from Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and 377 members from municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the district, taking the total voter count to 581.



Traditionally, this election is believed to depend more on financial and political strength than pure merit, and parties generally field candidates with strong influence. In the 2018 election, then undivided Shiv Sena candidate Narendra Darade defeated undivided NCP candidate Shivaji Sahaane in a one-sided contest.



This time, however, the political situation is different. Darade is once again considered a probable Shiv Sena candidate, while names such as Ganesh Gite and Suresh Patil are being discussed from the BJP camp. If both parties contest separately, the ruling allies in the state government could face each other directly.



Although these names are prominent, the voting stance of parties such as NCP (101 votes), Shiv Sena (UBT) (47 votes), Islam Party (35 votes), and another NCP faction (16 votes) will be crucial. The NCP is expected to side with the BJP. However, if the remaining parties adopt an anti-BJP position, the election could become extremely competitive.



To secure victory, candidates will need to reach the magic figure of 292 votes, making the contest a challenging one for both sides.



SS stakes claim; final call by Shinde

Meanwhile, during his Nashik visit on Monday, MP Shrikant Shinde asserted that Shiv Sena has a rightful claim over the seat. He stated that the final decision regarding the candidature would be taken by Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At present, Narendra Darade is considered the frontrunner from the Shiv Sena camp.