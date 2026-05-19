Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Taken Into ED Custody, Shifted To Mumbai For Interrogation - VIDEO | File Photo

Nashik: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated major action against Nashik’s notorious self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The ED has taken Kharat into custody from Nashik Central Jail and transported him to Mumbai. He is set to undergo intensive interrogation at the ED’s Mumbai office regarding allegations of sexual exploitation, fraud and money laundering.

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The ED’s Mumbai office took Kharat into custody after completing the necessary judicial formalities at the Nashik court. He has now been taken to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to be produced before the PMLA court.

The ED will investigate benami properties (assets held in others' names), luxurious bungalows, expensive vehicles, bank lockers, gold jewellery, and other valuables allegedly possessed by Kharat. He was brought to Mumbai under a production warrant, and police maintained a strict security cordon during the transfer.

ED officials stated that significant details are likely to emerge during Kharat’s interrogation. He will be questioned regarding serious charges, including sexual exploitation of women, fraud committed by exploiting religious sentiments, and the alleged laundering of illicit proceeds derived from these activities.

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Multiple criminal cases have been registered against Kharat across various locations in the state, including Nashik. This action by the ED marks a new turning point in the case. The ED has confirmed that further investigations are underway.