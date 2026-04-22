Nashik: Ambad MIDC Traffic Chaos; Authorities Promise Relief Within Two Days | Sourced

Nashik: Daily traffic congestion in the Ambad industrial estate has been causing serious inconvenience to entrepreneurs, prompting strong reactions and warnings of agitation. Following mounting pressure, concerned authorities have assured that the situation will be brought under control within the next two days.



A meeting to address the issue was convened at the AIMA hall under the initiative of AIMA President Rajendra Pansare. During the discussion, officials from the municipal corporation and the traffic department committed to immediate corrective measures.



Among those present on the dais were Rajendra Pansare (AIMA President), Sanjay Mahajan (General Secretary), Dilip Wagh (Secretary), Traffic Police Officer Manoj Vise, and Deputy Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Hemant Nandurdikar, among others.



Entrepreneurs expressed dissatisfaction over the unchanged condition despite multiple meetings, highlighting that poor road conditions and unattended potholes have crippled traffic movement in the industrial area. They urged authorities to take swift action, warning of serious steps if the issue persists.



It was pointed out that ongoing road work between Garware and Exlo Point has further worsened traffic flow. Immediate filling of potholes, widening of roadside shoulders using JCB machinery on roads such as Power House, Glasgow, and RP Sweets routes, and removal of hazardous tree stumps were suggested as urgent measures.



Additional recommendations included diverting overloaded container traffic via alternative routes like Vasali Road, installing proper signboards for approach roads, expanding alternate routes, and taking strict action against vehicles without registration numbers.



Rajendra Pansare also announced the formation of a five-member committee by AIMA to monitor the situation.

AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan emphasised that the primary responsibility lies with the municipal authorities, who must closely monitor contractors and ongoing work. Responding to the concerns, Deputy Engineer Hemant Nandurdikar assured that pothole-filling work will be completed within two days and necessary steps will be taken to streamline traffic.



Traffic Police Officer Manoj Vise stated that action has already been initiated against drivers violating designated container routes and will continue in the future. He also issued instructions to traffic wardens to remain at congestion points and perform their duties diligently.



Several AIMA executive members and industrial stakeholders were present at the meeting, including Archana Navale, Jayant Pagar, Pramod Wagh, Abhay Gunjal, Rahul Gangurde, Ravi Shamdasani, Ravindra Mahadevkar, Manish Rawal, Neha Mhaispurkar, Santosh Navandar, Sharad Datir, Milind Borade, Nagesh Pingale, Vinayak More, Lucky Bawaskar, Santosh Nagare, and Abhijit Bhosale.