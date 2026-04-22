Nashik: MLA Devyani Pharande Alleges ‘Conspiracy Against Women’s Power’, Calls It Betrayal Of 700 Million Women | Sourced

Nashik: BJP MLA Devyani Pharande has alleged a serious conspiracy against women’s empowerment, claiming that recent actions amount to a betrayal of nearly 700 million women across the country.



Speaking at a press conference, she criticised the opposition, stating that disrespect towards “Nari Shakti” in Parliament reflects a broader mindset that undermines women’s rights and dignity. She emphasised that initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, including reservation and welfare policies, are being deliberately obstructed.



Pharande further asserted that such developments have shaken the trust of women voters, warning that any attempt to weaken their political representation or rights would face strong opposition. She reiterated the need to safeguard women’s empowerment and ensure their rightful participation in governance.