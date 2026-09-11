Nashik: AIMA Marks 40 Years, Announces New Initiatives For Industrial Growth |

Nashik: The 40th anniversary of the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), which has made a significant contribution to Nashik’s industrial development for four decades, was celebrated with enthusiasm at the K. R. Boob Auditorium.

The event not only commemorated AIMA’s four-decade-long journey but also marked a renewed commitment to giving fresh momentum and direction to industrial development in the years ahead.

On the occasion, AIMA president Rajendra Pansare, general secretary Sanjay Mahajan, BOPP chairman Vivek Patil, vice-president Jitendra Aher, secretary Dilip Wagh, Youth Cell chairman Abhishek Vyas, Basic Services Committee chairman Nagesh Pingle and executive committee members welcomed the dignitaries and guests.

Read Also Nashik: Former Military Man Among Two Arrested Over Fake PMO ID Card In Mumbai

Senior industrialist Budhaji Pansare and former AIMA presidents B. E. Kotwal, J. M. Pawar, Ramesh Pawar, Bipin Batavia, J. R. Wagh, Nikhil Panchal, Varun Talwar and Rajendra Ahire were specially felicitated during the programme in recognition of their contributions to AIMA and the industrial sector.

Representatives and officials from NIMA, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, NICE, NIVEK MIDC, District Industries Centre (DIC), Ambad Fire Brigade, the Directorate of Industrial Safety, Police Department, Young Indians, MSEDCL, transporters’ associations and Nashik Municipal Corporation also extended their greetings to AIMA on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, AIMA president Rajendra Pansare said the association would work with greater dynamism to attract new investments to Nashik, create employment opportunities and resolve issues faced by entrepreneurs.

He announced several new initiatives, including internship programmes for students, stronger industry-academia collaboration and industrial exhibitions, which will be undertaken in the coming period.

Read Also Nashik: Around 600 Ganesh Mandals Seek Permission For Ganeshotsav Pandal Setup

The anniversary celebration concluded with a resolve to combine AIMA’s four-decade industrial legacy with emerging opportunities in the new era and give the association’s future activities a broader and more dynamic direction.

General secretary Sanjay Mahajan proposed the vote of thanks.