Nashik: Ahirani Song Artist Vinod Kumawat Booked On Charges Of Rape, Extortion

Vinod alias Sachin Ashok Kumawat, renowned for his popular Ahirani songs like 'Jhumka Wali Por,' 'Pori Tuni Payal,' and 'Rani Tuni Hai Yaad Ma,' has been booked by the Nashik Road Police Station on charges of rape, unnatural sex, assault, and extortion, officials informed on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the incidents occurred while her daughter was collaborating with Kumawat on musical projects. From August 30, 2023, to January 17, 2024, Kumawat allegedly subjected her to severe torture and abuse.

Kumawat, who gained fame through his YouTube channel featuring Ahirani songs, reportedly used his influence to entice the woman into a relationship under the guise of marriage. However, instead of fulfilling his promises, he subjected her to sexual abuse at various locations, including her residence, lodges, and his own house.

Upon discovering Kumawat's undisclosed first marriage, the victim confronted him, leading to further abuse and a refusal of marriage. Additionally, Kumawat is accused of deceiving the victim financially by withholding her salary for work done on his musical projects.

As a result, the victim's mother filed a formal complaint with the Nashik Road Police, prompting an ongoing investigation into the matter. However, it has been reported that Kumawat absconded upon learning about the registration of the case.