Nashik: Agitation By Marxist Communist Party and Kisan Sabha Intensifies In Nashik, Protestors Seek Direct Government Intervention

The ongoing agitation by the Marxist Communist Party and Kisan Sabha in front of the Nashik Collector's Office has intensified, with protestors demanding direct government intervention to address their grievances. Despite discussions with the cabinet yielding no tangible results, protestors remain steadfast in their demand for concrete decisions rather than mere assurances.

The protest, which entered its second day, has brought traffic to a standstill on the Smart Road from CBS to Ashok Stambh, prompting increased security measures by the city police.

The delegation, comprising former MLA JP Gavit and other prominent figures, convened in Mumbai for discussions with Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Forest Minister Sudhir Munganttiwar, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijayakumar Gavit, and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.

However, despite promises of positive outcomes, protestors expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of definitive action from the government, emphasising the need for direct decision-making rather than empty assurances. The standoff has led to disruptions in traffic, with alternative routes being diverted to accommodate the blockade.

Authorities, led by Circle One Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan, have bolstered police presence in the area to manage the situation. Additional personnel from various police stations and traffic branches have been deployed to maintain order and ensure public safety amidst the ongoing protest.

The protest, fuelled by demands from tribal farmers and labourers, underscores the pressing need for meaningful dialogue and concrete resolutions to address the concerns of the agitating groups. As tensions persist, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to navigate the situation and restore normalcy to the affected areas.