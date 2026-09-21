Nashik: Accident-Prone Highways, Samruddhi Mahamarg To Get Enhanced Safety Measures |

Nashik: The Maharashtra government is set to strengthen security measures on national and state highways, including the Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, with the objective of reducing road accidents and fatalities. Accident-prone locations will be identified, and necessary engineering, traffic control and emergency response measures will be implemented.

The security measures are expected to include stricter enforcement of speed limits, greater use of CCTV cameras and speed cameras, lane discipline monitoring and action against wrong-side driving. Checks against drunk driving are also likely to be intensified. Road conditions, signage, lighting, crash barriers and other safety infrastructure at accident-prone stretches will be reviewed.

Special Focus On Samruddhi

The Samruddhi Expressway will receive particular attention as long-distance travel can increase risks associated with driver fatigue, overspeeding, lane cutting and vehicle-related technical problems. Increased highway patrolling, quicker emergency assistance, availability of ambulances and recovery cranes, and regular safety advisories for motorists are expected to form part of the enhanced security mechanism.

Faster Emergency Response

The authorities are also expected to focus on reducing response time after accidents. Coordination with hospitals along major highways, deployment of ambulances and strengthening of rescue teams will be important to ensure that injured passengers receive medical assistance during the critical "golden hour".

The broader strategy will focus not only on preventing accidents but also on reducing fatalities when accidents occur. Coordination among highway police, transport authorities, health services and local administration is expected to play a key role in improving road safety across Maharashtra.

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Key Safety Measures