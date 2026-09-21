Nashik: AIMA Launches ‘Vision To Victory’, Showcasing 40 Entrepreneurs Driving City’s Industrial Growth |

Nashik: The Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association (AIMA) launched its coffee table book Vision To Victory: Beyond Machines – Stories of Determination at Hotel Radisson Blu recently. The book documents the journeys of 40 entrepreneurs who have contributed to Nashik’s industrial growth through perseverance, innovation, vision and leadership.

The book was released by Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Swapnil Jain, who attended as the chief guest, along with RR Kabel Managing Director Shrigopal Kabra as the guest of honour. All 40 featured entrepreneurs were felicitated during the event.

Jain stressed the importance of continuous innovation, research and quality in the rapidly changing technological landscape, while Kabra highlighted consistency, customer trust, new technology and global competitiveness.

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AIMA President Rajendra Pansare said the initiative aims to preserve and document Nashik’s industrial legacy and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.

AIMA office-bearers and senior industry representatives attended the event, followed by an entrepreneur interaction and networking session focusing on industrial growth and collaboration.