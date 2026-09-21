Nashik: Advertising Association Accuses NMC Of Favouring Contractors With Outstanding Dues |

Nashik: The dispute between advertising professionals and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration over the city's outdoor advertising business has intensified. On one hand, six people have been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal felling of 50 trees on Gangapur Road to improve the visibility of an advertising hoarding. On the other hand, an advertising professionals' association has accused the civic administration of allowing contractors with outstanding municipal dues to erect advertising hoardings again.

The Nashik Outdoor Advertising Welfare Association claims that it has submitted several complaints and supporting evidence to the municipal administration regarding the issue. The association has demanded action against contractors who allegedly evade taxes and mislead the civic administration.

According to the association, despite substantial outstanding municipal dues against certain contractors, they are being granted permissions or awarded tenders again for installing advertising hoardings.

Warning To Put Up 'Corruption Hoardings'

The advertising professionals' association alleges that despite submitting evidence against contractors operating in violation of rules, the administration has failed to take action. Instead, the association claims that contractors with substantial outstanding dues are once again being given opportunities to undertake advertising-related work.

Expressing suspicion of possible vested interests between civic officials and contractors, the association has demanded an inquiry into the process.

The association has warned that if action is not taken against contractors allegedly violating rules, it will put up "corruption hoardings" at various locations across the city to highlight the alleged functioning of the municipal administration before citizens of Nashik.