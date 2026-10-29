Nashik: ACB Detains Malegaon Commissioner, Garden Superintendent Over 4% Bribe Demand | AI

Nashik: The Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly taken action in an alleged bribery case involving the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav and Garden Superintendent Nilesh Patil have been detained by the ACB, triggering a stir in the civic administration.

The two officials allegedly demanded a 4% commission to clear a contractor's bills related to grass-cutting work at burial grounds.

According to preliminary information, the alleged bribe demand was linked to the approval of bills totalling ₹20 lakh for two separate works.

The contractor concerned reportedly lodged a complaint with the Nashik ACB, following which the agency initiated action.

Read Also Nashik: Ramkund Shops To Shut For Two Days Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Dhwajarohan

The investigation is expected to focus on the contracts for grass-cutting work at burial grounds and the financial transactions associated with them.

Further details regarding the exact amount allegedly demanded, whether any money was accepted, and the evidence collected during the operation are awaited.

Action a Day Before Commissioner's Retirement

Jadhav was scheduled to retire on Oct 30, 2026. The ACB action, just a day before his retirement, has become a talking point in administrative circles.

Attention is now focused on the possible implications of the case for his retirement benefits, including pension and other service-related entitlements.

However, such benefits are not automatically withheld merely because an official faces ACB action. The outcome will depend on the applicable rules, departmental decisions and subsequent legal proceedings.

Investigation Underway

Following the action, a detailed investigation into the alleged transactions between the officials and the contractor is expected.

The ACB is expected to examine the complaint, financial records and available evidence as part of its investigation.

An official statement from the agency, responses from the officials concerned and details of subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.

The allegations will have to be established through due legal process, and the officials cannot be presumed guilty unless the charges are proved.