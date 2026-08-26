Nashik: 9,731 Farmers Receive ₹86.51 Crore Under Second Phase Of Loan Waiver Scheme | AI

Nashik: A total of ₹86.51 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 9,731 eligible farmers from Nashik district under the second phase of the Maharashtra government’s Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers’ Loan Waiver Scheme-2026, said District Collector and District-Level Committee Chairman Ayush Prasad.

The process of extending loan waiver benefits to eligible farmers in the district is currently underway under the scheme. In the first phase, on August 7, 2026, ₹173.69 crore was transferred to the accounts of 20,341 eligible farmers in Nashik district.

Of these, ₹86.72 crore was credited to the accounts of 12,311 farmers who had loans through the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank, while ₹86.97 crore was transferred to the accounts of 8,030 farmers with commercial banks.

In the second phase, on August 24, 2026, a total of ₹86.51 crore was transferred to the accounts of 9,731 eligible farmers. Of these, 4,856 farmers with the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank received ₹34.92 crore, while 4,875 farmers with commercial banks received ₹45.57 crore.

With the latest disbursement, a total of 30,072 eligible farmers in Nashik district have so far received a combined ₹260.21 crore under the scheme.

According to the administration, out of 35,642 eligible farmers included in the first list, 31,956 farmers have completed Aadhaar authentication, while Aadhaar authentication of 3,886 farmers is still pending.

The district-level committee is also working online to resolve complaints registered by eligible farmers on the government portal regarding Aadhaar details, loan amounts, loan account numbers and other related issues. For this purpose, the committee is obtaining the necessary documents from the respective banks.

Farmers who have not yet completed Aadhaar authentication have been urged to immediately visit the nearest Aaple Sarkar Centre or e-Seva Centre and complete the authentication process free of cost.

Farmers who have registered complaints regarding their Aadhaar details, loan amount or bank loan account number during the authentication process have been asked to contact their respective bank branch or the Office of the District Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Nashik, along with the required documents, Deputy Registrar Kundan Bhole said.