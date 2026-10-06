Nashik: 900 Sevekari Protest Demolition Of Swami Samarth Centre For Laxman Jhula Project |

Nashik: Various development works are underway along the Godavari riverfront in Nashik in preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. As part of these works, construction of the proposed Laxman Jhula is in progress, for which the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to remove several existing structures.

A demolition notice issued to the Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, which has been functioning along the Godavari riverbank for nearly 20 years, has triggered resentment among devotees. On Tuesday, around 900 sevekari gathered at the centre and staged a sit-in, performing spiritual services and chanting in protest against the civic body's decision.

The Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra was established nearly two decades ago along the Godavari with the permission and necessary resolutions of the then elected representatives, including corporators, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, members and Chairman of the Standing Committee, as well as the Municipal Commissioner.

Since its inception, the centre has been conducting various activities, including children's spiritual and cultural programmes, weekly religious programmes, parayan, Prakat Din celebrations and other religious events. The centre has also played a significant role in the cleanliness campaign undertaken by the Shri Swami Samarth Seva Marg over the past three years. The nationwide cleanliness and health campaigns of the Seva Marg were launched from the centre, making it particularly important to the organisation.

Annual Gangapujan and other programmes conducted by the sevekari are also organised through the centre. As a result, devotees have developed a strong emotional and spiritual bond with the place. Around 200 to 300 sevekari attend the daily aarti, while thousands participate in cleanliness drives organised from the centre.

Senior sevekari Yogesh Shirapure, who has taken the lead in efforts to protect the centre, said the Laxman Jhula project could be executed without demolishing or relocating the centre.

“We have no objection to the Laxman Jhula project. We request the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Mela administration to consider the matter sympathetically and carry out the project while allowing the centre to remain at its existing location,” Shirapure said.

After the sevekari learnt on Monday that the centre was likely to be demolished, concern spread among devotees in Nashik and across the district. Sevekari from various parts of the district began gathering at the centre from 7 am on Tuesday. They performed the customary Bhupali aarti in the morning and subsequently began chanting the name of Shri Swami Samarth Maharaj and conducting various spiritual services.

Representatives associated with MLA Devyani Pharande, including Nikhil Pawar, Sonali Pawar, Vinayak Pandey, Ruturaj Pandey, Aditi Pandey, Ankush Pawar, Mayuri Pawar, Bablu Shelar and Shahu Khaire, visited the centre. They assured the assembled devotees that the centre would not be allowed to be demolished.