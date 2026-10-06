Nashik: Krishna Chandgude Honoured With Bhateke-Vimukta Samaj Karyagaurav Award

Nashik: Social activist and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) State Executive Officer Krishna Chandgude was recently honoured with the Bhateke-Vimukta Samaj Karyagaurav Award for his significant contribution to the struggle against the arbitrary practices of caste panchayats. The award was presented by the Bhateke-Vimukta Shoshit Community Struggle Organisation, which works across Maharashtra.

The award ceremony was held at the Sane Guruji Memorial in Pune, where Pramod Kumar Pawar, Additional Commissioner of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela; Sumant More, Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Smart City; and Ashok Mahajan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, presented Chandgude with the honour.

Chandgude is the State Executive Officer of MANS's Jat Panchayat Muthmati Abhiyan (Campaign Against Caste Panchayats). Although caste panchayats exist among several communities, their oppressive practices and harsh punishments have been particularly severe among nomadic and denotified communities. In 2013, a pregnant woman from the Bhateke-Vimukta community was murdered by her father in Nashik following her inter-caste marriage.

Chandgude, along with fellow activists, investigated the case and established the role of pressure exerted by the caste panchayat. Subsequently, inspired by the vision of Narendra Dabholkar, the campaign against caste panchayats was launched from Nashik and later expanded across Maharashtra.

The sustained campaign against caste panchayats played a significant role in the enactment of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Social Boycott Act, 2016. Chandgude was actively involved in the efforts leading to the legislation. Through his initiatives, 19 caste panchayats among the Bhateke-Vimukta communities were dismantled, which has been regarded as an important development in Maharashtra's social history.

The practice of openly convening caste panchayats has declined, while unconstitutional forms of parallel justice and cruel punishments have been curtailed. Chandgude has also helped eradicate several superstitions and harmful customs prevalent among nomadic and denotified communities. His work has helped hundreds of victims regain their dignity and lead lives with greater social security and respect.