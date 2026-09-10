Nashik: ₹760 Crore Sukjit Biocorn Plant To Come Up In Yeola MIDC, Create Thousands Of Jobs |

Nashik: The efforts made by State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to develop the Chinchodi Industrial Estate in Yeola taluka have received a boost with Sukjit Biocorn Limited planning to establish a state-of-the-art agro-based food processing plant in Yeola MIDC at an investment of around ₹760 crore.

Former MP Sameer Bhujbal said the project would provide a large and sustainable market for maize-growing farmers in Nashik district and create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the project was signed between Sukjit Biocorn Limited and the State Industries Department. Chhagan Bhujbal had made efforts to establish the Chinchodi Industrial Estate to promote industrial growth and generate employment opportunities in Yeola taluka.

Basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply and electricity has already been provided in the industrial estate. However, efforts were continuing to attract major industries and accelerate development in the area.

Sameer Bhujbal said the proposed ₹760 crore project would give Chinchodi MIDC a significant industrial identity and steer the industrial and economic development of Yeola taluka in a new direction.

The agro-based food processing plant by Sukjit Starch & Chemicals Limited will have the capacity to process around 1,200 metric tonnes of maize daily. The plant will manufacture starch and various value-added products derived from maize.

In the first phase, the project is expected to generate an annual demand for around 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of maize. This will provide a stable market for maize-growing farmers in Yeola and surrounding areas of Nashik district.

Linking maize production with a major local industry will help create a value-addition chain for farmers’ produce and strengthen the connection between agriculture and the food processing sector. Instead of farmers only selling raw produce, the project will support the development of an industry based on value-added products.

Sameer Bhujbal expressed confidence that the project would bring greater stability to the income of maize-growing farmers.

To establish the project, the company has sought necessary infrastructure and support from the state government. This includes around 125 acres of land, a megawatt-scale power connection and road connectivity.

The Industries Department has issued an offer letter to include the project under the Mega Project category, which is expected to facilitate further progress. The company plans to complete the project within 12 to 15 months.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing jobs for local youth and helping reduce migration. It is also likely to benefit allied sectors such as transportation, logistics, services, maintenance, agricultural supplies and packaging.

With an investment of ₹760 crore, the project is expected to contribute to the economic development of Yeola taluka. The integration of agricultural production and food processing is likely to generate economic activity, while government revenue is expected to increase through GST and other statutory levies.

The development of ancillary industries and businesses is also expected to help create an industrial ecosystem in the region.

The Chinchodi Industrial Estate was established through efforts by Chhagan Bhujbal to promote industrial growth in Yeola taluka, create employment opportunities for local youth and provide reliable markets for farmers. Sameer Bhujbal said the Sukjit Biocorn project was a significant outcome of these efforts.