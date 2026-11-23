Nashik: 75 Horizon School Teachers Attend Three-Day STEM Workshop |

Nashik: A three-day STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) workshop for science and mathematics teachers from Horizon schools was conducted at CMCS College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj. A total of 75 teachers participated in the workshop.

Through hands-on experiments, the use of models and effective teaching techniques, the teachers acquired skills to teach STEM subjects in a more effective and engaging manner.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and the MVP Alumni Association jointly organised the workshop. Madhukar Shelar inaugurated the workshop.

Ashok Rupner, Senior Technical Officer at IISER, Pune, along with Prashantkumar and Vaishnavi, guided the participants. Sayali Kakade coordinated the workshop.

The event was attended by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj General Secretary Nitin Thakare, Education Officers Bhaskar Dhawke and Yogesh Bhamre, Kumbhathon Director Girish Pagare, and advocate Manisha Bhamre. CMCS College Principal Madhukar Shelar provided significant support for the initiative.

Thakare said, "Teachers should strive to pass on the knowledge gained in this workshop to their students. The MVP organisation plans to implement many more such innovative initiatives in the future."

Rupner noted that the workshop would bring about a positive shift in traditional teaching methods and help educators adopt effective approaches to teaching STEM subjects.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would foster an interest in science and mathematics among students and open up new career avenues for them.

The participating teachers expressed satisfaction with the workshop, noting that they had learnt about various tools, activities and techniques required to teach STEM subjects. They said the knowledge gained would enable them to teach students more practically and engagingly.