Nashik: 64,527 Works Planned To Tackle Drought And Create Rural Jobs | AI

Nashik: To reduce the severity of drought conditions and boost employment generation in rural areas, the Nashik district administration has prepared a district-level plan comprising 64,527 works under the 'G RAM G' scheme.

The plan prioritises water conservation, groundwater recharge, increasing water storage capacity, improving agricultural productivity and conserving natural resources in rural areas. Of the total proposed works, 61,225 are related to water conservation, while the remaining 3,302 are aimed at other drought-prevention measures. The administration aims to generate employment locally while implementing long-term measures to tackle drought.

Special Focus on Water Conservation

The proposed water conservation works include earthen bunds, drainage bunds, cement bunds, stone and underground bunds, gabion structures, rejuvenation of rivers and lakes, farm ponds, forest ponds, continuous contour trenches (CCT), soak pits, well-recharge structures and various rainwater harvesting measures.

These initiatives are expected to help rainwater percolate into the ground, improve groundwater levels and enhance water availability for agriculture.

Taluka-wise Planning of Works

The administration has planned the works across various talukas of Nashik district, taking into account local requirements and drought conditions.

Malegaon has the highest number of proposed works at 22,005, including 20,000 water conservation projects. The other talukas include Dindori with 5,276 works, Trimbakeshwar with 5,165, Baglan with 4,700, Sinnar with 4,150 and Yeola with 4,085.

The plan also includes 3,707 works in Nandgaon, 3,415 in Kalwan, 3,276 in Peth, 2,341 in Deola, 1,976 in Niphad, 2,469 in Surgana, 2,448 in Igatpuri and 2,565 in Chandwad. Nashik taluka has 670 proposed works.

Support for Livestock, Agriculture and Rural Infrastructure

During drought conditions, ensuring adequate water and fodder for livestock, improving irrigation facilities and developing rural infrastructure are crucial. Accordingly, the plan also emphasises enhancing the water-retention capacity of agricultural land, preventing soil erosion, promoting efficient water use and conserving natural resources.

Local Employment Opportunities

Providing employment to rural workers close to their homes is one of the key objectives of the initiative. Undertaking works according to village-level requirements is expected to provide livelihood support to rural households during drought conditions.

At the same time, the water conservation infrastructure created through these projects is expected to help reduce the severity of water shortages in the future.

Through the proposed works under the 'G RAM G' scheme, the district administration is seeking to integrate employment generation with water conservation to address drought-related challenges. Deputy Collector Seema Ahire said the initiatives would help strengthen water security in rural areas and improve the availability of essential resources for agriculture and livestock.