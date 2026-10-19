Nashik: Two Rounds Fired In Broad Daylight In Adgaon, Suspects On The Run | Representational Image

Nashik: A shooting incident occurred in broad daylight under a bridge near the T-point on Old New English School Road in the Adgaon area. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The incident caused panic in the locality.

According to information received, complainant Kailas Malode, an Adgaon resident engaged in farming, was returning home after working on his farm between 2 pm and 2.30 pm when the incident occurred.

As Malode was passing under the bridge on Old New English School Road, Rahul Ambekar, accompanied by an associate, allegedly arrived on a two-wheeler and intercepted him.

Ambekar, a resident of the Nashik Road area, works for a private finance company. Malode's wife also works for a private finance company. The two parties had reportedly been involved in a dispute about six months ago, which was subsequently settled.

According to the complaint, the earlier dispute led to an argument between Ambekar and Malode. The verbal altercation escalated into a scuffle, during which Ambekar allegedly pulled out a pistol, fired two rounds into the air and fled the scene with his associate.

After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Monika Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panchavati Division) Shekhar Deshmukh, Senior Inspector Pravin Chavan and a crime investigation team rushed to the spot.

According to the information available, Ambekar has no previous police record. Police are investigating the source of the pistol used in the incident.

The process of registering a case is underway. Police have deployed two teams to trace the suspects, who remain at large.