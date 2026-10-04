Nashik: 59 Scheduled Caste Communities Rally Against Sub-Categorisation, Demand Equal Justice | File Photo

Nashik: A rally was held in Nashik on Saturday under the leadership of Republican Sena President Anandraj Ambedkar to oppose the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. Representatives of 59 sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes participated in the march. A large number of office-bearers of various social organisations, activists and community members took part in the procession, which moved from B. D. Bhalekar Ground to CBS.

The rally commenced at B. D. Bhalekar Ground and proceeded via Dudh Bazar, the Manik Maharaj statue, the Mahatma Phule statue and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue before reaching the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at CBS, where it concluded. The protesters emphasised the need for equal justice for all sections and insisted that the fundamental objective of reservation should not be compromised.

Republican Sena President Anandraj Ambedkar had previously announced plans to hold district-wise protests across the state to demand the revocation of the decision regarding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The Nashik rally reiterated this stance. Protesters expressed concern that sub-categorisation could adversely affect the reservation rights of various sections. They demanded equal justice for all groups and insisted that the core purpose of reservation remain intact.

Interference In Reservation System Will Not Be Tolerated

Speaking on the occasion, Republican Sena National President Anandraj Ambedkar said that sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes within the reservation system would not be accepted. He said the struggle had been launched by bringing together 59 Scheduled Caste communities of Maharashtra.

He said 25 such rallies had so far been organised across the state, with citizens from various districts and talukas participating in large numbers. He stated that no changes or interference would be permitted in the existing reservation system and urged the government to understand the stance of the concerned communities before taking any decision.

Sadavarte Takes Strong Stand Against Sub-Categorisation

Dr Gunratna Sadavarte strongly opposed the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. He said he would not allow sub-categorisation to take place, regardless of the efforts made. He further claimed that if such a decision were taken, he would ensure its reversal within 48 hours.

He also raised questions about the sub-categorisation process in the context of the 'Triple Test' and the Gavai Commission report. Protesters expressed concern that sub-categorisation could adversely affect the reservation rights of various groups within the Scheduled Castes and demanded that the government reconsider the matter.

Women's Safety Issue Also Raised

Protesters alleged that former minister Laxman Dhoble made objectionable remarks about women during an event in Nanded held in support of sub-categorisation. During the protest march in Nashik, they demanded that a case be registered against Dhoble and that an impartial inquiry be conducted.

Protesters called for strict measures to ensure the dignity and social safety of women and to prevent atrocities against minority girls. They demanded that the government guarantee the safety of women and girls across the state.

Participants in the march included Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajkumar Badole, Dr Suresh Mane, Bhend, Gunratna Sadavarte, Republican Sena state spokesperson Avinash Shinde, Prof Kunal Wagh, Kishore Ghate, Ratnapreet Londhe, Sanjay Khapre, Babitai Shinde, Sanjay Sable, Sunil Salve, Deepak Thoke, Akash Bhalerao, Jitesh Shardul, Amol Bachhav, Vinayak Katare, Santosh Bhalerao, Komal Pagare, Pawan More and others.