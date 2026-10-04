Nashik: 155 Acres Of Forest In Igatpuri Set For Felling, 6,234 Trees To Be Cut | AI Representative

Nashik: A total of 155.02 acres (62.29 hectares) of forest within the Kalsubai Reserved Forest area in the Bhavli (Bari Ghat) region of Igatpuri taluka is set to be cleared. A total of 6,234 trees of various species will be felled. The land has been designated for a hydroelectric power project, which has received approval at the central level.

The project will affect a portion of the reserved forest within the Bhavli jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Forest Range. The area is an important part of the Western Ghats and is ecologically sensitive due to its biodiversity. The forest is home to various wild animals, including leopards, hyenas, wolves and wild dogs. It also has rare and critically rare indigenous tree species such as mango, apta, jamun, dhavda, hirda, kuda, shivan, toran, behada, tamhan, karanj, wild almond and dhavan.

Concerns have been raised that the deforestation could trigger human-wildlife conflict. Environmentalists have objected to the decision.

“This forest is a vital part of the Sahyadri-Western Ghats range. Its preservation and conservation are essential. Since this area borders the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Sanctuary, the project poses a threat to biodiversity,” said environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

Although the project has received approval, local environmentalists and wildlife conservation organisations have lodged objections with the Forest Department and relevant officials. They have also demanded that alternative measures be considered, given the possibility that deforestation could disrupt the local ecological balance.