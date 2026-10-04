Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Selected For India’s 12-Member Parliamentary Delegation To UNGA |

Nashik: In a significant honour for Nashik, Lok Sabha MP Rajabhau Waje has been selected as a member of India’s 12-member parliamentary delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will participate in various committees and related proceedings of the UNGA in New York from October 5 to 9, 2026, and is the only Member of Parliament from Maharashtra to be included in the delegation.

The selection is being viewed as recognition of his active parliamentary contribution. Waje has raised more than 100 questions and participated in 36 debates in the 18th Lok Sabha on issues including farmers, onion growers, railways, national highways, healthcare, infrastructure and development.

The delegation comprises Lok Sabha members representing different regions and political parties across the country, including Rajasthan, Tripura, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Delhi.

The UN General Assembly, comprising 193 member states, is a key multilateral forum for discussions on global peace and security, economic and social development, human rights, international law, terrorism and sustainable development. The 81st session is being held under the theme, “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

Waje’s participation is being seen as a matter of pride for Nashik, as issues ranging from the Godavari and onion growers to farmers, infrastructure and local development that he has consistently raised in Parliament will now be connected with his exposure to an international platform.

Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik, said, “The United Nations General Assembly is an extremely important global platform that brings 193 countries together. Being selected as a member of the 12-member parliamentary delegation representing India for proceedings at such a historic platform is a great honour as well as a major responsibility for me. I dedicate this opportunity, which recognises my parliamentary work, to the trust placed in me by the people of Nashik. As a people’s representative of India, I will endeavour to closely study the deliberations, international cooperation and experiences of various countries at this global forum and use that learning for the development of Nashik and the country.”