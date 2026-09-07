Nashik: 525 Candidates Complete Document Verification For Ashram School Teacher Posts |

Nashik: The document verification process for candidates recommended through the PAVITRA portal for Group-C (non-gazetted) teacher posts in government ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department (Nashik Division) concluded on Saturday (September 5). Of the total 588 recommended candidates, 525 appeared for verification, while 63 remained absent during the three-day process. Eligible candidates will soon be issued appointment letters.

The Office of the Additional Commissioner, Nashik, had announced a detailed schedule to verify the original educational qualification documents of 588 candidates across primary, secondary and higher secondary teacher categories. Accordingly, the process was conducted at the Eklavya Model Residential School on Peth Road.

Day-wise attendance

Thursday (September 3): Primary teachers (Marathi/English medium, PESA and non-PESA) and secondary teachers (Marathi/English medium, PESA): 120 out of 142 candidates present, 22 absent.

Friday (September 4): Secondary teachers (Marathi/English medium, non-PESA) and higher secondary teachers (PESA and non-PESA): 152 out of 167 candidates present, 15 absent.

Saturday (September 5): Primary teachers (Marathi medium, non-PESA): 253 out of 279 candidates present, 26 absent.

Guidance from officials

Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavra, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra Hiwale and Assistant Commissioner Nilesh B. Ahire guided the process. A team of officials, including Assistant Project Officers Manish Sapkal, Sunil Nerkar, Suryabhan Sudke and Ramchandra Tadvi, along with Office Superintendent Avinash Shivarame, successfully conducted the document verification process.

Statement by Additional Commissioner

“The process of filling vacant teaching positions in government ashram schools (residential schools) is in its final stage. The verification of educational and professional documents for candidates listed by the Directorate of Education has been completed. Eligible candidates will soon be issued appointment letters,” said Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavra.

It is expected that the recruitment drive will help alleviate the shortage of teachers in these residential schools.