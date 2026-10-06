Nashik: 40,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed For Simhastha Security, 127 Venues To Be Requisitioned |

Nashik: Approximately 40,000 police officers and personnel from across the state will arrive to handle security arrangements for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The police administration is engaged in meticulous planning to ensure there are no issues regarding accommodation and meals for the police force. As many as 127 wedding halls and lawns in the city, along with 67 lodges for senior officers, will be requisitioned.

A meeting with the operators and owners of the wedding halls, lawns and lodges slated for requisitioning will be held in the coming week in the presence of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. Under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad and Police Commissioner Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Chandrakant Gawali and senior officers from the Simhastha Cell are implementing the plan.

Requisition and Compensation for 60 Days

Considering the schedule of the major holy bathing days, or parvanis, of the Simhastha, the wedding halls, lawns and lodges will be requisitioned for 60 days, spanning from July to September 2027. Financial compensation will be provided to the operators of the requisitioned properties in accordance with government norms.

Accommodation and Meal Arrangements

Police personnel will be provided with breakfast and meals at the wedding halls, lawns or lodges where they are accommodated. The responsibility for preparing and serving meals will be entrusted to the operators of the respective venues, who will be compensated according to government-stipulated criteria.

Crore of devotees are expected to attend the Kumbh Mela. Special planning is being undertaken to address possible delays in delivering food packets to deployment sites due to traffic congestion. To ensure timely meals and avoid the risk of packaged food spoiling, police personnel will be provided with tiffins containing hot food from their places of accommodation before reporting for duty. This will ensure that fresh meals are available to them on time at their deployment sites.

Coordinated planning has been undertaken to prevent inconvenience regarding accommodation, meals and transportation for the thousands of police personnel arriving from other districts for security duty. Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Gawali said the arrangement would facilitate smoother deployment of police personnel during the Simhastha period and enable them to perform their law-and-order duties more effectively.