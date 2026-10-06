Nashik: Woman Allegedly Forced To Undergo Three Abortions, Assaulted During Pregnancy; Five Booked | AI

Nashik: A case involving the alleged abuse of a woman after gaining her trust through a live-in relationship agreement drawn up on the promise of marriage has come to light in the Nashik Road area. The woman has alleged physical abuse, being kicked in the abdomen while pregnant and the destruction of her mobile phone to erase evidence. Nashik Road police have registered a case against five people, including the prime suspect, under various provisions of the law.

According to police, the prime suspect is Dhananjay alias Sonu Jaydrath Kakade, 33, a resident of Rokdobawadi, Kakade Galli, Upnagar. The complainant alleged that she was subjected to abuse between October 2024 and August 2026 at various locations in Nashik Road, including Hotel Great Maratha, the Meena Bazar area and a flat in Himalaya Society near the Datta Mandir signal. To gain the complainant's trust, Kakade allegedly entered into a live-in relationship agreement with her. On the basis of the agreement and a promise of marriage, he allegedly had sexual relations with her.

The complainant became pregnant repeatedly during the relationship. She alleged that Kakade forced her to undergo abortions on three occasions. The complainant later conceived again. On Sept 23, 2026, Kakade allegedly took her in a car via Nandur Naka to a location near an event venue beyond Vinchur. The complaint alleged that she was dragged out of the vehicle and kicked in the abdomen with the intent to kill the unborn child.

The complaint further alleged that Kakade and four accomplices forcibly smashed the complainant's mobile phone following the assault. Nashik Road police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector Aher is investigating the case.