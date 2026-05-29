Nashik: 40 Of 78 ‘Smart’ School Buildings Leaking Ahead Of Monsoon, Students Face Hardship | Representative (AI)

Nashik: Serious problems have surfaced in the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s much-publicised ‘Smart Schools’ project, with 40 out of 78 school buildings reportedly leaking just days before the arrival of the monsoon season. The condition of these schools has raised major concerns about student safety and classroom conditions during the rains.

The Municipal Corporation’s Education Department operates 100 primary schools across 78 buildings within city limits. Most students studying in these schools come from poor and middle-class families. The schools were upgraded into ‘Smart Schools’ to provide modern, technology-based education similar to that of private institutions.

Around Rs 70 crore was spent through the Smart City Company to convert 88 primary schools and 12 secondary schools into smart schools. These schools were equipped with digital learning systems, computer training facilities, mobile applications and educational software.

However, despite the investment, the poor condition of the old school buildings has now become a serious issue. With the new academic year beginning in June and the monsoon only a week away, the Education Department has rushed an urgent repair proposal to the Construction Department.

Administrative Officer Dr Mita Chaudhary had earlier directed all school principals to submit reports about repair requirements. Based on these reports, the department identified major structural and maintenance problems in several schools.

According to officials, 40 buildings are currently facing roof leakage issues. Dampness has been reported in the walls of most schools, while benches, doors and windows in several classrooms are in damaged condition. Problems related to electrical facilities have also been reported in some schools. In addition, drinking water tanks and school restrooms require immediate cleaning and maintenance.

The Education Department has stated that all repair work must be completed before the new academic session begins. Officials warned that delays in repairs could directly affect students’ education during the monsoon season.

Parents and education activists have demanded immediate action from the Municipal Administration and urged authorities to complete the repairs at the earliest to avoid inconvenience and safety risks for students.